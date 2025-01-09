Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CAO Sells $40,290.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,190. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 1,750 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $24,657.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16.

BCYC stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $978.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company's revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $206,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

