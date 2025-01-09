BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $50,720.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,224. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mattias Eriksson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $53,268.00.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 22,024,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,382,383. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. BlackBerry's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,496,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 806,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 472,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 911.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 371,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

