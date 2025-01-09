Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 103,670 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,062.40. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $324.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

