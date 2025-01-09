Blast Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $208.33 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,697.99 or 0.99836704 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,855.50 or 0.98939009 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,185,469,136 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,170,653,883.688484 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00874663 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $23,967,117.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

