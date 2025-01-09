Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.64 and last traded at C$19.73. 1,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.30.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.38.

