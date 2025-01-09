BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 78,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 38,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

