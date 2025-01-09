B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.70 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 318.10 ($3.93), with a volume of 69436563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.60 ($4.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BME. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 475.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Investec set a 495.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 561.22 ($6.94).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 12.6 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 846.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.36), for a total value of £63,109.34 ($78,009.07). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($55,778.74). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.