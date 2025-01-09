BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Primo Brands stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.
