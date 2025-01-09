Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Approximately 28,195,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,710,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.16.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.