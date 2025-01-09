Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 39.4% – Time to Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 39.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04). 25,064,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 11,549,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.