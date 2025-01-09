Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). Approximately 3,287,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,767,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75.

About Brave Bison Group

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

