Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,454

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454 ($17.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.80) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,154 ($14.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,277.46. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.49).

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.44), for a total value of £2,034,886.70 ($2,515,311.12). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.