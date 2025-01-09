Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $28.83

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

BAND stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 15,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $327,616.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,714.46. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,199.50. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $1,057,162. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

