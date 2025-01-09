Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $24.33

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE PLYM opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 million, a P/E ratio of 848.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

