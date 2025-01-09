Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT at $3.33

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088.90. This represents a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

