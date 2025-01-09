Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $40.00

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Teradata stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

