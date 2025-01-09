Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $58.67

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,863. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 318.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 308,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

