Brookline Capital Management Estimates CRSP FY2024 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn ($5.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.18). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.13) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

