Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on MNPR Q1 Earnings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $25,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $25,187.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

