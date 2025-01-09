Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.06. 8,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

