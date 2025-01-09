CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Cut to $503.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $564.00 to $503.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.09.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $415.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.35. CACI International has a 12-month low of $321.85 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.