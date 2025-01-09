Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $51.37. 5,200,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,097,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

