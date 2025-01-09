Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $5.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 18.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 2,616,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.