Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capri has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

