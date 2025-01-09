Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) CFO Sells $66,227.92 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $66,227.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,588.08. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blaine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Blaine Davis sold 4,028 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $67,791.24.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.