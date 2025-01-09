Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) CFO Sells $66,227.92 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $66,227.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,588.08. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Blaine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Blaine Davis sold 4,028 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $67,791.24.
Cartesian Therapeutics Trading
Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $41.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
