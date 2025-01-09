Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.08. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

