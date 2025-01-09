Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 198,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 209,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Up 13.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £443,122.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
