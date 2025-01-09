CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 49,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $26.63.
About CHS
