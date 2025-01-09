CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.96. 27,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 31,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

