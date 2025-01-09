CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 561,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 219,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMC Metals

CMC Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.