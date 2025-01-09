CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 561,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 219,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
