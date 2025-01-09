Comparing ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 2.41 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -2.31 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.11 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

Lotus Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.91%. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

About Lotus Technology



Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology



ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

