Compound Price Tops $72.41 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $642.17 million and approximately $51.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $72.41 or 0.00076914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,868,574 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,868,574.25590752 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 73.00293875 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 543 active market(s) with $53,716,973.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

