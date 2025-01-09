Cosmos Tops One Day Volume of $213.05 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00006924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $213.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

