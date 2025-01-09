Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded by Mizuho to Neutral Rating

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 309,571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,016,000 after buying an additional 302,309 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

