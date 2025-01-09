Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.
Covalon Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Covalon Technologies stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -75.97 and a beta of -0.27.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
