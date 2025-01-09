Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.11 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $426.75 million and approximately $33.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000461 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 417,084,779 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.