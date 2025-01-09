Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.80 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). Approximately 294,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 279,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

Creightons Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.25.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

