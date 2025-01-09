Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,294,368.70. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $126,225.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $134,087.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $352,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $290,098.31.

CRCT opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of -0.01.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cricut by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 23.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

