Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.07.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

