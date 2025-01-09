CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

CV Stock Up 27.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

