CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $344.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.05. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $213.37 and a 52 week high of $348.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

