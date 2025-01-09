Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 206,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.