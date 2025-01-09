D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $214.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.66. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 116.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $569,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

