Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.60 ($23.30) and last traded at €22.70 ($23.40). Approximately 197,954 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.85 ($23.56).

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.66.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

