DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 141,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 142,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The stock has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.44.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.