Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 28,936,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,430,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
