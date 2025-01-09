Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 28,936,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,430,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $152,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $366,000.

