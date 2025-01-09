Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$0.77 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

CVE DBG opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.