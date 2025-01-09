Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$0.77 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Doubleview Gold Price Performance
CVE DBG opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.
About Doubleview Gold
