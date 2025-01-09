Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.78.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
