e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $167.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.94.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

ELF stock opened at $127.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 383,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.