Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

